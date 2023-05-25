Gopro footage Taken from a Dead UKR khokhol in Bakhmut

Gopro footage taken from a dead khokhol in Bakhmut
Some channels claim it was friendly fire, some say "Wagner" had the upper floors. Can't really tell from the video.
Best comment found about video:
Yes, just move up the stairs shouting davai davai so everyone upstairs knows you are coming 🤦🏼♂ lot of nato rounds fired then one clearly distinguishable AK salvo and two down.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.