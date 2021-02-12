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If Democrats Felt Their Trump Impeachment Case WAS SO STRONG...Then WHY DID THEY JUST DO THIS!? (Restricted Republic)
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511 views • February 12, 2021
Restricted Republic
If Democrats Felt Their Trump Impeachment Case WAS SO STRONG...Then WHY DID THEY JUST DO THIS!?
If the Democrats truly felt their impeachment case was SO STRONG, then why did they need to do this? Why did they need to lie? Why did they need to manipulate? Why did they need to deceive? We know it is the modus operandi but seriously, this desperate this late in the game shows true and utter contempt and hatred…but that’s not the worst thing that happened, oh no…here comes Joe!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
If Democrats Felt Their Trump Impeachment Case WAS SO STRONG...Then WHY DID THEY JUST DO THIS!?
If the Democrats truly felt their impeachment case was SO STRONG, then why did they need to do this? Why did they need to lie? Why did they need to manipulate? Why did they need to deceive? We know it is the modus operandi but seriously, this desperate this late in the game shows true and utter contempt and hatred…but that’s not the worst thing that happened, oh no…here comes Joe!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
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