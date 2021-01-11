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** PROOF! D.C. Capitol Building Riot Was Started By False Flag ** Greg Reese
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270 views • January 11, 2021
** Americans betrayed by their government in the nation's capital
- Banned Video, Greg Reese, 10/Jan/2021
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ffb6d0db051453944bbbc95
** PREPARE FOR A BLACKOUT! **
**Prepare for a Blackout!
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce - 10/Jan/2021
-Video & Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/prepare-for-a-blackout/
BIG TECH'S KRISTALLNACHT
Big Tech's Kristallnacht continued on Saturday, as those fleeing Twitter for an unbiased alternative in Parler found that both Apple and Google had removed the Parler app from their stores – just as Parler surged to the number one most downloaded app.
Later that evening, Amazon de-platformed the Parler website from their AWS hosting service. Because the current social media censorship purge is not Gab's first rodeo and Gab owns their own servers, I recommend Gab as the best alternative social media site at the moment, where you can find me at: @FKTV. Gab received over 500,000 new users on Saturday and it is having some growing pains but it is still much more functional and stable than Parler at this time.
The justification for the purge is the so-called "storming" of the Capitol, in which a rag tag group of Antifa, Vanilla ISIS and Special Forces were seen on video being waved into the building by Capitol Police.
On January 8th, Gen Thomas McInerney stated that Special Forces had infiltrated the group that "stormed" the Capitol and seized Nancy Pelosi's laptop and this is why she is more discombobulated and incoherent than usual, calling for Trump's impeachment, etc. The laptop allegedly contains wildly incriminating material and is rumored to show that she was communicating with members of the CCP before scrambling into the hardened catacombs beneath the Capitol.
Let's not forget that Susan Rosenberg, who sits on the board of Black Lives Matter actually bombed the US Capitol in 1983 in an attempt to kill Republicans. Yet she is widely lionized and BLM received billions in corporate donations in 2020.
Superlawyer, Lin Wood, who was de-platformed from Twitter on Friday parlayed warnings to iPhone users on Parler to turn off their automatic system updates, as the next auto-update will remove the Emergency Broadcast System from their phones. He said if the President makes an announcement, it may be through the EBS, due to an impending communications blackout.
So did Devin Nunes, who told followers to text "FREEDOM" to 98078 to subscribe to his text alerts. (The texting system is independent of telephone and internet communications).
#ITALYGATE
Cont'd-
- Banned Video, Greg Reese, 10/Jan/2021
Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ffb6d0db051453944bbbc95
** PREPARE FOR A BLACKOUT! **
**Prepare for a Blackout!
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce - 10/Jan/2021
-Video & Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/prepare-for-a-blackout/
BIG TECH'S KRISTALLNACHT
Big Tech's Kristallnacht continued on Saturday, as those fleeing Twitter for an unbiased alternative in Parler found that both Apple and Google had removed the Parler app from their stores – just as Parler surged to the number one most downloaded app.
Later that evening, Amazon de-platformed the Parler website from their AWS hosting service. Because the current social media censorship purge is not Gab's first rodeo and Gab owns their own servers, I recommend Gab as the best alternative social media site at the moment, where you can find me at: @FKTV. Gab received over 500,000 new users on Saturday and it is having some growing pains but it is still much more functional and stable than Parler at this time.
The justification for the purge is the so-called "storming" of the Capitol, in which a rag tag group of Antifa, Vanilla ISIS and Special Forces were seen on video being waved into the building by Capitol Police.
On January 8th, Gen Thomas McInerney stated that Special Forces had infiltrated the group that "stormed" the Capitol and seized Nancy Pelosi's laptop and this is why she is more discombobulated and incoherent than usual, calling for Trump's impeachment, etc. The laptop allegedly contains wildly incriminating material and is rumored to show that she was communicating with members of the CCP before scrambling into the hardened catacombs beneath the Capitol.
Let's not forget that Susan Rosenberg, who sits on the board of Black Lives Matter actually bombed the US Capitol in 1983 in an attempt to kill Republicans. Yet she is widely lionized and BLM received billions in corporate donations in 2020.
Superlawyer, Lin Wood, who was de-platformed from Twitter on Friday parlayed warnings to iPhone users on Parler to turn off their automatic system updates, as the next auto-update will remove the Emergency Broadcast System from their phones. He said if the President makes an announcement, it may be through the EBS, due to an impending communications blackout.
So did Devin Nunes, who told followers to text "FREEDOM" to 98078 to subscribe to his text alerts. (The texting system is independent of telephone and internet communications).
#ITALYGATE
Cont'd-
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