▪️Russian troops again used Geran-2 drones to hit enemy facilities in the rear.

In the Poltava region, strikes suspended the operation of the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

▪️The AFU once again carried out a combined attack on the Crimean peninsula.

A total of eight Storm Shadow missiles were launched: five were intercepted by air defenses, while the remaining three fell near Verkhnesadovoye.

▪️For the first time in a long time, the enemy used a drone to attack the Krasnodar region.

An enemy drone hit a fuel tank at a Rosneft gas station in Sochi: a major fire broke out at the facility.

▪️The AFU continue shelling the border areas of Belgorod region.

Nine settlements came under fire: one person was killed and two others wounded.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, the AFU again attempted to advance near Klishchiivka.

Russian troops promptly uncovered the enemy's plans and suppressed them with concentrated artillery fire.

▪️There is a relative calm in the Vremivka sector: the sides are rotating and preparing to resume fighting.

Episodic unsuccessful sorties by the AFU have been recorded north of Pryyutne and near Staromaiors'ke.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU command has concentrated its main efforts on breaking through the defenses near Verbove.

At the moment, Russian units are successfully holding off enemy attacks.

Source @rybar