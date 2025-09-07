Senseless Murder of Iryna Zarutska In Charlotte N.C. Sparks Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senseless murder of woman fleeing the Ukraine war - Iryna Zarutska sparks huge debate over public safety, public transit, and even racism.
Join Rick Walker on Maverick News tonight for this look at a senseless killing and what might have truly motivated what appears to be a totally random act that resulted in tragedy.
#zarutska, #immigration, #murder, #killing,