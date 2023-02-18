Roseanne Barr - Government's Killer Vaccine

:35 Women who got the Vax are sterilized
2:58 History of Government Lies
2 clips 3:33.
Clipped from:
ROSEANNE BARR: CANCEL THIS
https://rumble.com/v29ynaw-roseanne-barr-cancel-this.html
Other News:
shtfplan.com/headline-news/many-people-fully-vaxxed-against-covid-19-are-now-going-blind
rumble.com/v289h2g-sasha-latypova-covid-19-countermeasures-evidence-of-the-intent-to-harm.html
