Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Baseball Feat. #2 Oregon State vs #8 Stanford | Pac 12 Tournament Pool Play
channel image
US Sports Radio
36 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Hitting Drills and Philosophies with Coach Mark Mckenzie

https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923

As a coach, it's important to teach philosophy on all matters, pitching, fielding, catching and in this matter; hitting. Coaches want to provide direction, set goals and install a vision. As well as motivate, confront and communicate. The idea of a hitting philosophy is to have a grasp of how to approach each pitcher before each at bat. Although it may be an individual thing, hitting philosophies start from the beginning, like choosing a bat that you can handle. They should match your strength and ability, length and weight. Get started today! https://bit.ly/CoachTubeBaseball0923


On today's show we bring you an RBI machine prospect sure to help your program rack up the runs. Also check out playoff action from the PAC 12.

Enjoy!


Video credits:

Justin Garcia-Hernandez - Class 2025 OF, 3B - Junior Year

787 Baseball Training

@787baseballtraining5

https://www.youtube.com/@787baseballtraining5


#2 Oregon State vs #8 Stanford | Pac 12 Tournament Pool Play | 2024 College Baseball Highlights

Wheels

@WheelsYT

https://www.youtube.com/@WheelsYT


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
baseballncaa baseballbaseball coachoregon state baseballstanford baseball

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket