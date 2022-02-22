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People Leaving Christianity. Why?
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80 views • February 22, 2022
Why are people leaving Christianity today? Could it be because the world hates God, and they are more interested in being a servant to sin? That's part of the reason but it's not the whole picture. There are at least 5 reasons why people are leaving faith in God, and the institutional church is at the center of them all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqQOXeNWUnE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqQOXeNWUnE
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