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Google Admits It's Always Listening, Plus Explosive New Epstein Developments - FULL SHOW 9/9/19
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326 views • September 09, 2019
Make no mistake, you are a target in the surveillance grid. Also, constitutional lawyer Norm Pattis talks about how today’s political climate is curtailing the US Bill of Rights.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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