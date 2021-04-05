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Dr. Vernon Coleman C-19 Vaccination Warned - Warn Others
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602 views • April 05, 2021
COVID -19 Vaccination FYI
Dr. Coleman, who describes himself as an old man in a chair tells it just as he perceives it. It isn't pleasant. He and everyone who hears his message hopes his prognostication is very wrong because if it isn't, humanity is screwed.
Dr. Coleman, who describes himself as an old man in a chair tells it just as he perceives it. It isn't pleasant. He and everyone who hears his message hopes his prognostication is very wrong because if it isn't, humanity is screwed.
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