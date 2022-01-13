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No Filibuster = Mass Gun Grab, Mandatory Confiscation of Firearms Planned
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201 views • January 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
So late last year, a group of Congressional Democrats introduced a bill to “modernize” gun sales in all the ways you’d expect. We have to pay extra attention to laws like this right now. Because in a speech yesterday, Joe Biden endorsed getting rid of the filibuster for the sake of passing “voting rights” laws. But the real point of getting rid of the filibuster isn’t passing one law, but hundreds of them. Paul Helinski is the founder of GunsAmerica.com. He’s written about all of this. He joins us now.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgi9r-no-filibuster-mass-gun-grab-mandatory-confiscation-of-firearms-planned.html
So late last year, a group of Congressional Democrats introduced a bill to “modernize” gun sales in all the ways you’d expect. We have to pay extra attention to laws like this right now. Because in a speech yesterday, Joe Biden endorsed getting rid of the filibuster for the sake of passing “voting rights” laws. But the real point of getting rid of the filibuster isn’t passing one law, but hundreds of them. Paul Helinski is the founder of GunsAmerica.com. He’s written about all of this. He joins us now.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgi9r-no-filibuster-mass-gun-grab-mandatory-confiscation-of-firearms-planned.html
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