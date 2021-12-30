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Sidney Powell Exposes Big Pharma Lies | MSOM Ep. 405
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Sidney Powell about the weaponized DOJ, China as an adversary, Jan 6th defendants, legal strategies against medical tyranny, and what patriot citizens can do to take back our republic!

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