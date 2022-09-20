A message from Jim Gale: Gesara Nesara

With big talks about something happening on September 24-26, remember this as a way to reframe a potentially catastrophic event. We could be given the opportunity to rewrite history with the permaculture movement, which, has showcased time and time again how it can solve some of the world’s greatest problems that we face today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.