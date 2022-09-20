Create New Account
A message from Jim Gale: Gesara Nesara
Food Forest Abundance
With big talks about something happening on September 24-26, remember this as a way to reframe a potentially catastrophic event. We could be given the opportunity to rewrite history with the permaculture movement, which, has showcased time and time again how it can solve some of the world’s greatest problems that we face today.

