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5/04 /18 CABAL In CHAOS: Trump NRA, FOX AC_D, Judge Ellis Smackdown!
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22 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/04/18President Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association Conference today, telling us that Americans are "born free, live free and will die free". Meanwhile, the Chinese are shooting lasers at US satellites and taking over control of Apple and the keys to the Cloud that houses all of our private data.
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5/04/18President Trump spoke at the National Rifle Association Conference today, telling us that Americans are "born free, live free and will die free". Meanwhile, the Chinese are shooting lasers at US satellites and taking over control of Apple and the keys to the Cloud that houses all of our private data.
The blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/collage-of-chaos-trump-nra-david-brock-fox-acid-judge-ellis-smacks-down-mueller
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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