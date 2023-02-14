https://gettr.com/post/p285i1uadeb
02/09/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 82: Members of NFSC must expose the truth to the world to distinguish the Chinese people from the Chinese Communist Party. Our exposure of American traitors like Luc Despins is also a fight for the American people and supported by the Americans.
02/09/2023 对邪恶说不 第82天：新中国联邦人必须向世界揭露真相，把中国人和中共分开。我们对卢克·德斯宾斯这样的卖美贼的揭露也是在为美国人民而战斗，并得到了美国人的支持。
