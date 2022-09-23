New Video Shows Michigan Teachers Being Trained On Gender Ideology & Hiding Transition | Ep. 15

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The Michigan Department of Education is now instructing public school teachers to adopt any and all student gender identifications and “facilitate the sexual transition of minors without parental consent.”
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