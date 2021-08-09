© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kate Shemirani & Attorney Anna de Buisseret: The UK Has Abandoned The Highest Laws - God's Law
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 09, 2021
The Queen of England takes an oath in which she swears to specifically "maintain the Laws of God and the true profession of the Gospel?" She and Parliament have abandoned those law in favor of siding with a demonic world agenda against the People and against the God of Heaven. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and English attorney Anna de Buisseret join me in this episode for a fantastic discussion of British history and law and a warning to those who are currently violating it with genocide via the experimental injections during the CONvid-1984 show.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-attorney-anna-de-buisseret-the-uk-has-abandoned-the-highest-laws-gods-law/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-attorney-anna-de-buisseret-the-uk-has-abandoned-the-highest-laws-gods-law/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.