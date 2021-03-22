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Is It OK to be White?
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46 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the racial insanity that reigns on college campuses, where whiteness is commonly seen as a defect, as a "problem" to be "worked through." He notes that non-whites are absorbing this message and expressing their contempt and even hatred for whites in increasingly harsh terms.
First posted to YouTube on December 22, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on December 22, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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