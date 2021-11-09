Using Baking Soda To Combat Colds And The Flu Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/08/21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATEAir Date: Monday, November 8, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Citing countries that have lower numbers the the U.S. Stating it's because of differences diets and lifestyles. Contending countries the eat gluten have the highest numbers. Because the gluten destroys the bone marrow where white blood cells and platelets are made to support the immune system.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding using baking soda to combat colds and flus by balancing the pH in the blood. In fact it was noted by the U.S. Public Health Service that during the Spanish flu those using bicarbonate of soda rarely contracted the virus. One doctor used the baking soda on his patients and within 36 hours the symptoms were entirely abated.CallersMaxine has questions about how to get rid of psoriasis.Donna's husband has a red rash on his wrists and hands.Nima has a friend that has high blood pressure, eczema and occasional edema in her legs.#psoriasis #hbp #edema