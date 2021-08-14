CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS ON THE SEEDS OF REVOLUTION

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This is a rare opportunity for followers of Catherine Austin Fitts to see her explore her own chosen topics with little interruption. Few people have the vision Catherine Austin Fitts has to see the challenges that are about to erupt from the current economic and political disruptions globally. The theme of this interview, "The Seeds Of Revolution" represents deep explorations into ways we can understand and protect ourselves from an emerging tyranny of surveillance, central control, technocracy and economic turmoil. When the assaults on our freedoms, property, privacy, health and safety are becoming so extreme, our solutions will have to be revolutionary.
Source: minivanjack