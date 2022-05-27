X22 REPORT - The [DS] Lost Narrative & Power, Patriots Ready To Move The Next Chess Piece

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The [DS] Lost Narrative and Power, Patriots Ready To Move The Next Chess Piece
The [DS] is trapped by their lies, Durham has them exactly where he wants them, the evidence has been produced, the lies have been revealed. Let's see what happens. The patriots are ready to move the next chess piece, the [DS] has lost the narrative and power and they are panicking, the [FF] are not going the way thought they were going to go, the people are not with them. [DS] ready to use the rest of their ammo to stop what is coming.