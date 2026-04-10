WA SUPREME COURT TAKES INCOME TAX CASE | Vote BLOCKED Fight Escalates

The Washington State Supreme Court has agreed to review an emergency petition after a referendum to repeal the state’s new income tax was blocked.

Let’s Go Washington is asking the court to force the Secretary of State to allow voters to challenge Senate Bill 6346—a 9.9% income tax on earnings over $1 million. The case now moves on an accelerated timeline, with a decision expected by the end of April.

At the center of the fight is a controversial “necessity clause” used to block the referendum process, raising serious constitutional questions about voter rights and government authority in Washington State.

If the court sides with the state, it could set a precedent allowing lawmakers to shield future laws from voter challenge. If it sides with petitioners, a rapid statewide signature campaign will begin immediately to qualify the measure for the November 2026 ballot.

This Left Coast News update breaks down the legal battle, timeline pressure, and what this means for voters across Washington.





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