© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Young Joe Biden Says the system produces corruption but he is not corrupt!
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • May 26, 2022
"I not sure you should assume im not corrupt but thank you for that, The system does produce corruption" says Old Joe 🤔
.
.
Subscribe to our newsletter at www.HUSHCAST.tv @hushcasttv
.
#biden #bidencrimefamily #ukraine #corruption #oldschool #NewWorldOrder #hushcasttv #Hush #HelpUsSaveHumanity #bordercrisis #bidensamerica #FoodShortage #gasprices
.
.
Subscribe to our newsletter at www.HUSHCAST.tv @hushcasttv
.
#biden #bidencrimefamily #ukraine #corruption #oldschool #NewWorldOrder #hushcasttv #Hush #HelpUsSaveHumanity #bordercrisis #bidensamerica #FoodShortage #gasprices
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.