Gaslighting the People who are trying to save humanity | The People Close to Your Are The Enemy

For some reason, we are to believe that everything the so-called paid expert, on the propaganda media, said about the pandemic is transcendent to common sense, critical thinking and established scientific facts.



Instead of uniting. we are pitted against each other. Those who are not victims to the brainwashing and programming are set up on by their peers. They are labelled anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.



The matrix is happening right before out very eyes, and it feels like a hopeless battle.



Vaccines are supposed to provide immunity, these injections don't and people are locked in a senseless debate over something that is not even a vaccine. All of the vaccine companies have being embroiled in lawsuits where their drugs have harmed people. Yet, for some reason when you point this out you are attacked.



#blackmirror #metrixinreallife #altercarbon #vforvendetta