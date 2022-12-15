Create New Account
The Tw!tter Crime Scene Exposed
In this episode, I address the latest drop from the Tw!tter files — including the relentless attack on DJT and devious methods they used to ban him from the platform.

The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 13 December 2022 (Episode 1913)

https://rumble.com/v20fq3y-the-twitter-crime-scene-exposed-ep.-1913-the-dan-bongino-show.html

