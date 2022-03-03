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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/03/22 Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis In Knees
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59 views • March 04, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/03/22 Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis In Knees
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing white blood cells. Citing many of the various types and the work they do to keep the body healthy. Stating this why it is important to protect the bone marrow by avoiding gluten. As gluten destroys the bone marrow.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue throughout this segment.
Callers
Yema has been diagnosed with enlarged lymph nodes and is awaiting the results of a biopsy.
Rudy has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in his knees.
Robert is trying to gain weight and asks how he can get to 2000 calories per meal.
Gilbert has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his knees.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing white blood cells. Citing many of the various types and the work they do to keep the body healthy. Stating this why it is important to protect the bone marrow by avoiding gluten. As gluten destroys the bone marrow.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue throughout this segment.
Callers
Yema has been diagnosed with enlarged lymph nodes and is awaiting the results of a biopsy.
Rudy has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in his knees.
Robert is trying to gain weight and asks how he can get to 2000 calories per meal.
Gilbert has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his knees.
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