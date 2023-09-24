Create New Account
The StrengthCast Powershow. The Cheetah Puts In Dat' Work!
Published 19 hours ago

Presented on US Sports by The National Council on Strength and Fitness

Save $300 on Home Study+ Sport Nutrition Specialist
https://tinyurl.com/NCSFSportsNutrition

Tyreek Hill is one of if not the fastest players in the NFL.
Of course raw genetics and God-given ability are certainly a big part of the reason he is one of the most electrifying receivers in the league. At the same time in this game of inches, he puts in an enormous amount of work to achieve this amazing feats on any given Sunday.

Also, in our trainers' corner we show you how his trainers and coaches formulate his workouts to maximize performance and 'take it to the house".
Enjoy!

Video credits:

Tyreek Hill's INSANE Workout Routine & Diet
Nonstop
@nonstop
https://www.youtube.com/@nonstop
http://tiktok.com/@nonstop

What is Overload, Progression & Specificity
National Council on Strength and Fitness
@ncsfcpt
https://tinyurl.com/NCSFSportsNutrition

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

