How can a search engine like Google report that abortion does NOT cause breast cancer or suicide in post abortion women while courtroom battles validate that it does? For sure it’s confusing. Does the media play a part? How about the medical authorities we trust to provide pure and objective medical information: Do they? No they don’t . Now, by watching this documentary, you can understand, how the medical authorities and media we trust, censor courtroom validated health risks information. But not just post abortion health research- other health risks information also are censored using the same methods. From Covid back through child vaccines and smoking. Same tricks used to obfuscate the plain truth. This documentary walks the viewer through with easy to understand examples presented by experts in their fields. In addition, the producer, by comparing published medical research censored by Google but not other search engines reveals how 90 percent of the world is getting censored information.

This documentary reveals the 4 censorship techniques:

>Promoting incomplete and skewed research,

>Political pressure / Refusing to publish unpopular research,

>Refusal to engage the inconvenient research,

>De-humanizing abortion to avoid one’s conscience





And now the suppression of this critical health information is official. It appears that for more than a decade Google has been skewing search results to avoid educating the public about the courtroom validated health risks of abortion. And so now YouTube, with the public ignorant of the facts, is free to join in this disreputable behaviour by blacklisting abortion health risks information. It appears that these organizations would rather allow children to be born with the lifelong challenges like autism or cerebral palsy than allow the public to be aware of health information that might dissuade a woman from giving birth.

Watching this documentary will also explain how the process of establishing the official health narrative allowed for the massive Covid 19 research confusion.

Should we unthinkingly trust medical authorities? Watch this documentary and decide for yourself.