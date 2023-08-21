Hurricane, Dollar Dies & Earthquake

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 21, 2023
Today we take a look at the Tropical Storm that is hitting California. This is the first time in 84 years that a Tropical Storm will hit here. Can this be related to warnings God gave His prophets? Pastor Stan shares an incredible vision with us from Shane Warren about a storm such as this, how the Dollar dies and an Earthquake that will split America.
00:00 - Hilary Could Hit California
03:05 - Judgment, Storm & Revival
13:07 - Divide My Land, and I will Divide yours
15:12 - Civil War Within our Borders
20:13 - Joseph’s Kitchen
29:25 - Churches are Cities of Refuge
32:58 - God’s Warnings to America
33:24 - 40 Book Combo
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FD7LPWaOvI9J/