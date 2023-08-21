Create New Account
Hurricane, Dollar Dies & Earthquake
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 21, 2023


Today we take a look at the Tropical Storm that is hitting California. This is the first time in 84 years that a Tropical Storm will hit here. Can this be related to warnings God gave His prophets? Pastor Stan shares an incredible vision with us from Shane Warren about a storm such as this, how the Dollar dies and an Earthquake that will split America.


00:00 - Hilary Could Hit California

03:05 - Judgment, Storm & Revival

13:07 - Divide My Land, and I will Divide yours

15:12 - Civil War Within our Borders

20:13 - Joseph’s Kitchen

29:25 - Churches are Cities of Refuge

32:58 - God’s Warnings to America

33:24 - 40 Book Combo


