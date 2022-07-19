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The Vatican Obelisk Struck By Lightning On July 7th 2022 And Rome Are Burning Down And The Fake Jew Media Is Not Reporting On This - Georgia Guide stones we also struck by Lightning July 6 2022 - FULL BREAKDOWN BELOW
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