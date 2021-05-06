He DEMOLISHES this average pro-democracy and pro woman's rights, budding socialists on every front without blinking. In this interview from two years ago its more like watching a kung-fu movie t where he dances around and never gets hit."As part of our 30th-anniversary dissection of masculinity, Helen Lewis interviews controversial Canadian academic and bestselling author Jordan Peterson about the patriarchy, the alt-right, gay parenting, fascist ideologies, his all-beef diet and much more.."I had never heard of ⁣Jordan Peterson before but now I think he is my personal savior I Fucking love everything this guy says, and find myself impressed with how he says everything. He DEMOLISHES this average pro democracy and pro woman's right budding socialist from two years ago in a civilized discussion. Its really more like a fight where he dances around and never gets hit.Most of us have an innate understanding that what these people believe and the ideals they are shouting about are stupid, but not many can so eloquently and quickly explain it them in such a matter of fact manner. Dude is inspiring. I gotta buy his book!⁣Jordan Peterson DEMOLISHES this average pro-democracy and pro woman's rights, budding socialists on every front without blinking. In this interview from two years ago its more like watching a kung-fu movie t where he dances around and never gets hit."As part of our 30th-anniversary dissection of masculinity, Helen Lewis interviews controversial Canadian academic and bestselling author Jordan Peterson about the patriarchy, the alt-right, gay parenting, fascist ideologies, his all-beef diet and much more.."I had never heard of ⁣Jordan Peterson before but now I think he is my personal savior I Fucking love everything this guy says, and find myself impressed with how he says everything. He DEMOLISHES this average pro democracy and pro woman's right budding socialist from two years ago in a civilized discussion. Its really more like a fight where he dances around and never gets hit.Most of us have an innate understanding that what these people believe and the ideals they are shouting about are stupid, but not many can so eloquently and quickly explain it them in such a matter of fact manner. Dude is inspiring. I gotta buy his book!⁣Jordan Peterson: “There was plenty of motivation to take me out. It just didn't work" | British GQ