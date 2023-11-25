Create New Account
Project BlueBeam: The Fake Alien Invasion
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

With the latest UAP disclosures, it would certainly appear that a planetary event of great magnitude is taking place. But what if it was all a giant hoax? Alternative researchers have long theorized that government and global elite might do just that very thing. IN the early 90's Canadian Journalist and lecturer Serge Monast published the book Project Bluebeam in which he outlined the governments plans for using advanced technology to fake an alien invasion intended to create a one world government and religion. He believed the influx of alien and space related movies and television shows were part of an effort to prepare the public to accept the possibility of an alien threat.

Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries

Become a Patreon member to recieve exclusive content, support my channel and help keep the truth docs coming! https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?c=544841

Keywords
alienufosproject bluebeam

