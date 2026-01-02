"This message from Dr Mike Yeadon was meant to be heard in London on 13th December at the Mass Non-Compliance protest against Digital ID.



A tech failure meant the video did not play on the screen. That failure will not silence the message.



Dr Mike Yeadon, former Vice President of Pfizer Global, delivered words that were meant to be heard—and they still will be.



“Do you really think, for a moment, that these ultra-wealthy people working through our government—who are traitors—are telling you the truth? That you need a digital ID to make sure illegal people don’t work, or that undocumented migrants might be stopped? It’s utter nonsense on stilts.”



I wish the Met Police had heard Mike’s message as he addressed them:



“No to low-level enablers. No to obedient rule-followers. You have been taking illegal orders for years under Operation Talla. Politicians—probably through globalists—instructed your senior police officers, who in turn told you to ignore any potential crimes reported about vaccination or anything to do with COVID.

We have the receipts. We have the memos. We know the name of the operation.



Any police officers who think the globalists are going to allow you to keep the money you’re being paid to oppress people like me—you’ve got another thing coming. Your time will come too. They’re coming for you as well.”



Share this far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.



Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID as a tool of total control."



Fiona Rose Diamond