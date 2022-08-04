Vitamins for Longevity with Donald Ellsworth, M.D.

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We all age – but have you ever thought about looking at
the aging process as a disease that can be treated? It’s time to think outside the
box when it comes to aging and longevity! We now have a better understanding of
what’s behind the aging process (hint - genetics plays a big part!) and tools
to optimize our body as we age.
Join Dr. Donald Ellsworth as he shares insights into the aging process, and how animal studies show a direct correlation between aging, disease, and certain vitamin/nutrient levels. He also shares important information about supplements we can take that can help support the aging process, naturally.
To learn more about the supplements mentioned on this podcast or to buy directly in one convenient daily dose pack, please visit: https://www.hotzevitamins.com/longevity-pak-.html
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/