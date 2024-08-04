And still it goes on..



White Zombie -Demonoid Phenomenon

Video done on/around December ‎16, ‎2005



"lie to yourself, it'll give you pleasure"

Hell on Earth, For What It's Worth, Dead on Dreaming, You started screaming, The wizard of how, The king of the now, Cry like a banshee, And die like you want me



Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and

Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on



The conquering worm, The slithering germ, Lost in black sleep, I see how the gods weep, The horror of Madness, The Terminal Sadness, The cool air of mourning, Gave me the warning



Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and

Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on



Violator. Desecrator, Turn around and meet the hater, Violator, Desecrator, Turn around and

Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on, Demonoid Phenomenon, Get it out, Get it on



