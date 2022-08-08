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https://gnews.org/post/p151pebc0
08/04/2022 The major achievements released publicly by the PLA during Aug 4th-7th show the world that the PLA is a Paper Tiger, which can only talk about stratagems on paper. Moreover, the PLA’s effort on talking is less and less