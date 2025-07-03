Shocking Hopi Signs That Are Happening Right Now! The White Brother Is Coming Back! Prophecy 2025

“And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.”

John 10:16

He Walked the Americas A story about Christ in the Americas :

He Walked the Americas – Evidence of Jesus by Native Americans

He Walked the Americas:

The Hopi prophecy of the Coming of the White Brother (Pahana) is one of the most profound spiritual teachings passed down through generations of Hopi elders. According to this ancient vision, Pahana is a long-lost brother who traveled east carrying a missing piece of the sacred stone tablets. His eventual return will mark a turning point for humanity, signaling either a time of peace and spiritual renewal or an era of great upheaval and purification, depending on the choices humanity has made. This story is not just about waiting for an individual but about the collective awakening of people worldwide to return to harmony with the Earth and the Creator. The prophecy speaks of modern signs: iron snakes (railroads), spider webs in the sky (telecommunication lines), and seas turning black (oil spills). Many Hopi elders believe these signs are now unfolding. The story of Pahana is ultimately a call for spiritual responsibility, a reminder that we must reconnect with sacred wisdom, live in balance with nature, and prepare for a future where our choices will shape the destiny of the Earth. It is a timeless warning and a powerful invitation to walk the path of truth.

Chief Dan Evehema's Message to Mankind & The Nine Signs

Mirrored - Ancient Wisdom

