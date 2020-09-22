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BREAKING: TREASON Charges Served on ENTIRE County Board After Bold Patriot in Palm Beach Has ENOUGH!
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762 views • September 22, 2020
MSN reports, “According to the lawsuit, Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregory Weiss admitted in a public records email that the mandate would be extended every 30 days and would not stop until there is a vaccine and that Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth also admitted he didn't foresee any changes to the ordinance for some time...Arguing that vaccines take time to develop, up to 10 or 15 years to be properly developed and perfected, the lawsuit insists that keeping a mandatory mask order in place until there is a vaccine available is unreasonable.”
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