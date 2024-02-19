CTP S1EFebSpecial2 Faith Engagement BTS/SP Video

S1EFebSpecial2 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed Feb 21 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EFebSpecial2) "Faith Engagement 2024 Event"

Recently convened "Faith Engagement 2024" held in Las Vegas (can you think of anywhere more needing of "Faith Engagement" than "Sin-City?" LOL) Nevada (which featured Ralph Reed (Founder "Faith and Freedom Coalition"), David Barton (Historian, Founder of "Wallbuilders"), Dave Welch ("US Pastors Council"), others) discussed with organizers: Drew McKissick (SC, and my apologies as I kept having McCaskill of MO in my head and calling him Drew McKisscal incorrectly LOL) and Michigan's Dr. Rob Steele (not Rob Lowe, joke in show, gotta keep a sense-of-humor), and also would have had Mike Mears but he had a Church Event and had to skip. Dichotomy of Those Biblical vs those mostly in and of the World (only about self and their own power or favor). "Salt and Light" "Shining City on the Hill" #VoteBiblically

