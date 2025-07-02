ARE HOSPITALS ACTUALLY BODY BANKS⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wall Street Apes - This woman’s dad was a doctor in America that reached his breaking point
A family friend’s kid died and the mother decided to help people by donating her organs
The hospital harvested everything and sold the organs for $1-$2 million dollars each
The family had to do a car wash to pay for the funeral, while the hospital made $2 million per organ from their child
The hospital gave the family nothing.
This is standard for hospitals, and that was his breaking point
Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1940208409439277553
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9z3wcz [thanks to https://www.afriquespoir.org/fr/news/le-trafic-d-organes-humains-la-pauvrete-peutelle-compromettre-la-dignite-humaine 🖲]