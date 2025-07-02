ARE HOSPITALS ACTUALLY BODY BANKS⁉️

Wall Street Apes - This woman’s dad was a doctor in America that reached his breaking point





A family friend’s kid died and the mother decided to help people by donating her organs





The hospital harvested everything and sold the organs for $1-$2 million dollars each





The family had to do a car wash to pay for the funeral, while the hospital made $2 million per organ from their child





The hospital gave the family nothing.





This is standard for hospitals, and that was his breaking point





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1940208409439277553





