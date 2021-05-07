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Revival is Breaking out in America/Redemption Restoration Regeneration Mario Murillo
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30 views • May 07, 2021
Awakening to a move of the Holy Spirit across the land, people are hungry for a relationship with their Creator and his son Jesus, our voluntary sacrifice.
Old time revival tents and fields are filling up and hearts are being changed and lives redeemed
One example is Mario Murillo's tent meetings in a state many thought was lost - California
The Victory Channels Flash Point show highlighted this exciting and exploding example of the massive move happening right now
Old time revival tents and fields are filling up and hearts are being changed and lives redeemed
One example is Mario Murillo's tent meetings in a state many thought was lost - California
The Victory Channels Flash Point show highlighted this exciting and exploding example of the massive move happening right now
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