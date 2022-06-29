Attorney Thomas Renz Accuses the Hospitals of Murdering People with Remdesivir While Attacking Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine

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https://gnews.org/post/pfbxf743
06/26/2022 Attorney Thomas Renz accused the hospitals of murdering people with knowledge. “What we’re seeing from Remdesivir is a 25.7% death rate, a 29.8% kidney failure or sepsis rate. This is a mind-blowingly high number, especially when they’re trying to attack ivermectin where you see basically no side effects, hydroxychloroquine, basically no side effects.” He said.