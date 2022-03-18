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News Quiz
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1 view • March 18, 2022
Today I experimented with the format of the show a bit. Rather than a straight interview, I quiz my guests - Tom Costello and Bill Dempsey from the podcast - "Cops Don't Like Donuts" on current events. Which one was most knowledgeable of current events? Tune in to find out what happens when you mashup today's news with a gameshow format. Spoiler alert! This was really fun to produce and it showed on all of our faces. | Find more great content at JimStroud.com
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