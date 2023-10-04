HAPPY "OCTOBER 4TH"! (How sure are you that's really the date?)

Yeah, what if we don't have the correct time and date? but, thanks for the heads up. Whatever it was, has prolly came and went and whatever it'll be is just ... It'll be whatever, but it ain't becuz it's "October 4th @ 2:20 PM". it may be possible that October 4th, 2:20 PM, the actual time, has came and went already. And we re living in "La La Land" somewhere, waiting to turn our phones off or some shit. Lol. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.