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J-Hole Banksters: We Must Destroy US Dollar
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253 views • August 26, 2019
Does the real power lie with our elected officials or the unelected, private central banks? The world’s central bankers met over the weekend in Jackson Hole and openly talked about the necessity of destroying the US dollar. You won’t guess what they want to replace it with.
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