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TUCKER CARLSON 11 4 2021
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71 views • November 05, 2021
JESSE SITS IN ON ONE OF THE MOST CRITICAL SHOWS I'VE SEEN ON THE CLINTON RUSSIA HOAX LEADING TO THE DESTRUCTION OF TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY! THESE CRIMINALS NEED TO PAY FOR WHAT HONEST MEN CALL TREASON. PLEASE SHARE THIS BECAUSE THE NEWS WHORES ON THE LEFT WILL NOT COVER IT.
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