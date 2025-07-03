JEWS, Columbus, James O’Keefe, Athens TN, Bush vs. Roosevelt, Amazing Polly, ICE Raids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-02 #200
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #200: 02 July 2025
Topic list:
* Johnny’s philosophy on pet care.
* Is there anything to “Jewish Exceptionalism”? What does the Bible have to say?
* Was Christopher Columbus a Jew? What did Chuck Missler say and why?
* Would the Catholic Church put up with a “Crypto Jew” insurgency?
* Planned Parenthood’s mobile depopulation van.
* What the Koch brothers REALLY stand (stood) for.
* Adventists are at their best when they rebel.
* How bad are things in the UK?
* Why would “NBC” put so much effort into protecting the identity of Alysia Gamble?
* Where do nearly all mass-shootings take place?
* Who is bankrolling James O’Keefe and why?
* The “Fat Electrician” on the Battle of Athens, Tennessee.
* Mark Clark: one of the five worst generals of WWII. What else was he?
* Fascist Boner Prescott Bush verses Communist Freemason Franklin Roosevelt: LOSE – LOSE.
* Amazing Polly St. George plays Operation: TRUST.
* What’s really going on with Candace Owens and Brigette Macron?
* Between “ICE raids” and the Congo Killer, now there’s a rash of “fake Feds”.
* ICE is failing to kick illegal alien MURDERS back across the open sieve border...wait, what?
* Forgotten foundation of open borders suicide: Rezendes-Ramirez, the Railroad Killer.
_____________________
