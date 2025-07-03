JEWS, Columbus, James O’Keefe, Athens TN, Bush vs. Roosevelt, Amazing Polly, ICE Raids

SR 2025-07-02 #200

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #200: 02 July 2025

Topic list:

* Johnny’s philosophy on pet care.

* Is there anything to “Jewish Exceptionalism”? What does the Bible have to say?

* Was Christopher Columbus a Jew? What did Chuck Missler say and why?

* Would the Catholic Church put up with a “Crypto Jew” insurgency?

* Planned Parenthood’s mobile depopulation van.

* What the Koch brothers REALLY stand (stood) for.

* Adventists are at their best when they rebel.

* How bad are things in the UK?

* Why would “NBC” put so much effort into protecting the identity of Alysia Gamble?

* Where do nearly all mass-shootings take place?

* Who is bankrolling James O’Keefe and why?

* The “Fat Electrician” on the Battle of Athens, Tennessee.

* Mark Clark: one of the five worst generals of WWII. What else was he?

* Fascist Boner Prescott Bush verses Communist Freemason Franklin Roosevelt: LOSE – LOSE.

* Amazing Polly St. George plays Operation: TRUST.

* What’s really going on with Candace Owens and Brigette Macron?

* Between “ICE raids” and the Congo Killer, now there’s a rash of “fake Feds”.

* ICE is failing to kick illegal alien MURDERS back across the open sieve border...wait, what?

* Forgotten foundation of open borders suicide: Rezendes-Ramirez, the Railroad Killer.

_____________________

