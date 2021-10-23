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WHITE HOUSE TO QUICKLY VACCINATE 28 MILLION CHILDREN AGE 5-11 AS DEATHS INCREASE IN 12-19 YEAR OLDS
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150 views • October 23, 2021
HealthImpactNews



This week the Biden Administration laid out their plans to quickly vaccinate 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 with a COVID-19 vaccine, which sounded more like a Press Release from Pfizer, since the FDA has not even authorized the shots for that age group yet.

Big Pharma in corporate America is running this country's medical system, and the decisions they are making regarding COVID-19 "vaccines" have everything to do with their "bottom line" in profits and future control of endless "booster shots," and nothing to do with public health.

The entire population in the U.S. knows now that there are two differing narratives to COVID-19 shots, as millions of people in this country are choosing to give up their careers and jobs rather than comply with COVID-19 mandatory vaccinations.

If you or someone you know chooses NOT to research the other side, but to only listen to what the Pharma-owned corporate media publishes, then even though criminals are now running the medical system and the political system here in the U.S., it is 100% YOUR FAULT if you choose to allow your child to receive a COVID-19 shot and they end up permanently disabled or dead. You will be complicit with these crimes against humanity, and the blood of your child will be on your hands, and you will have to give an account before God for your decisions, and I don't think he will accept the excuse "I didn't know."

This video report will show you grieving parents who have lost their children now, and would probably give anything to have their child back, regretting their foolish choice to allow their child to be vaccinated.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/white-house-to-quickly-vaccinate-28-million-children-age-5-11-as-deaths-and-injuries-continue-to-increase-among-12-to-19-year-olds-who-received-a-covid-19-shot/
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white housechildrencrimechild abuseside effectsdeathskill shothealthimpactnews
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