**911**911**911** "THE ELIZEBETH WARREN AMMO ACT" FILED IN THE U.N. BY AN "AMERICAN SENATOR"
LetsBoGrandon
Published 14 hours ago

And guess what, she didn't file it in America either... She went behind our backs and filed it in the UN. A sitting IS Senator, went behind America and filed am Act in the UN that COMPLETELY would interfere with the US constitution... It's not like anyone really thought this woman was doing good things but holy crap. So, the details are in the video. Feel.free to take a look. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

usaunited nationsammunitionpreparesirvivalelizebeth warren

