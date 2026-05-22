RT News - May 22 2026 6AM GMT

May 22, 2026

rt.com









RT gets rare access to the school in Minab, left obliterated at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran and which claimed the lives of more than 170 people, mostly children. US officials keep avoiding taking any responsibility, despite evidence that suggests otherwise. Cuba accuses the US of fabricating false pretexts to justify military aggression against the island nation, following the indictment of 94 year old former leader Raul Castro. Locals in Havana take a defiant stand, saying Washington won't achieve its goals. Bolivia is left trying to cool things down following a second week of fiery protests over economic reforms. We look into how decisions by the current government, including putting US investment over Russian and Chinese deals, contributed to the current economic devastation.





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